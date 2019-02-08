Geri Halliwell chose a very different outfit to meet Prince Charles 22 years after famous flirty moment This is quite a transformation…

Who can forget the moment a young Geri Halliwell enjoyed a little flirt with Prince Charles at the 21st anniversary concert for the Princes' Trust in 1997? A lot seems to have changed since then, when Ginger was said to have cheekily pinched the Duke on the bum – and planted a kiss on his cheek, like the the other four girls. Fast-forward to 2019, and Geri was once again attending a Princes' Trust event on Thursday evening – though she seems to have made a slightly subtler impression this time around.

Geri met with Charles on Thursday evening

Our pluckiest Spice Girl certainly looks just as gorgeous as she did 22 years ago, if a little more sophisticated. In 1997, a super-short metallic blue and white playsuit was her outfit of choice for meeting royalty – in full Spice-mode with the rest of the band, who were also rocking their individual looks. Iconic. For 2019's soiree, it was a mega-chic one-shouldered black number with a glam gold belt. Don't make us choose!

One thing's for sure – we need to get the number of Mrs Horner's facialist, because Geri's skin looks just as glowing as it did two decades ago. And while her go-to look in the 90s was a bold red lip, lashings of bronzer and a shimmering smokey eye, Thursday night's glam was simple sheeny skin and a nude lip. So gorgeous.

Her outfit was a little different in 1997...

Talking to HELLO! at the event, Geri revealed her long-standing relationship with Charles even makes her consider him part of the girl gang we all want in on. "I feel like Prince Charles, His Royal Highness, is part of the landscape of the Spice Girls journey," she said. "We consider him a Spice Boy. He was there from the beginning, and to see him just grow and shine, our future King, I think it's brilliant what he does."

