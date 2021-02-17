Everyone is talking about Alice + Olivia’s new Gossip Girl-inspired collection for a major reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Celebrity-loved Alice + Olivia’s new Fall/Winter 2021 collection has officially dropped - and everyone is going crazy over it.

The collection, bursting with glam metallics, dreamy leather pieces, and plenty of houndstooth, was inspired by Gossip Girl, and it’s oozing with the show’s Upper East Side Manhattan schoolgirl swagger that we swoon over every time we binge-watch a season.

WATCH: Gossip Girl gets new life with Alice + Olivia's new Fall/Winter 2021 collection

As for what makes the collection drop perfect timing years after the show ended, Gossip Girl is officially returning with a reboot this year. And now we have a whole smattering of ensembles to choose from to watch the premiere.

Bridgerton meets Gossip Girl 2021 in this dreamy collection

Rather than opt for a typical New York Fashion Week show with models walking a catwalk, Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet went full pandemic style, and turned her presentation into a video, making the entire collection’s debut accessible to fashionistas working from home when it went live Tuesday.

In it, models gave us Blair and Serena style vibes as they strutted around the Upper Eastside and a stunning home, descending a red staircase in elevated schoolgirl looks, including plaid dresses and knitted sweater and mini skirt sets.

Metallic pants and houndstooth coats? Sign us up!

Some of the pieces even have a Gossip Girl 2021 meets Bridgerton feel, thanks to their statement satin bows, pearl accessories, and lace detailing.

“Fall 2021 feels like a new season in so many ways, so to celebrate Stacey Bendet made this collection an ode to New York City and its enduring, iconic style,” Alice + Olivia’s team said in a statement. “Where better to stage this fete than in an Upper East Side townhouse, where uptown revels with downtown, and excitement meets sophistication.”

A pop of red under a houndstooth coat took this look to another level

The collection is infused with classic plaids, tweeds, and houndstooth, edged up with denim and vegan leather, and amped up with regality with its regency glamour-inspired pearls and lace accessories. ”This collection is the debut of everything we love and missed, giving new life to New York,” the release continued.

Take a peek at the three looks you need when the Fall/Winter 2021 collection drops - and an Alice + Olivia look we’re obsessed with that you need in your closet for spring while we wait.

Dreaming of yellow in this cropped yellow turtleneck and yellow tulle skirt

This sweater set is all we want to wear this fall.

Obsessed with this vegan leather skirt.

While we wait for the collection to drop later this year, don't miss out on this yellow Alice + Olivia jumpsuit that is perfect for spring.

Alice + Olivia Dylan jumpsuit, $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

It’s no wonder that so many celebs like Blake Lively, Lily Collins, Addison Rae and Yara Shahidi can't stop swooning over Alice + Olivia's signature ensembles.

