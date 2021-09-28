Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a curve-hugging jumpsuit - and wait ‘til you see her gorgeous heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new DSW collection - and it’s everything you need to give your closet a fall shoe boost.

The Hustlers star kicked off the launch with a behind-the-scenes look at photos from the HIT PLAY campaign, which she shared in her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In it, she can be seen rocking a hot pink sparkly jumpsuit with clear wedges topped with blinged-out rhinestone straps as she kicks up her heels while lounging in an arcade.

J Lo gave a glimpse at her new DSW campaign in her Instagram Story

In another photo, J Lo stuns as she sits in the arcade in a chair wearing a tank top, a brown fur coat. and skinny jeans as she puts her over-the-knee taupe boots on display. Her hair was styled in two ponytails to coordinate with the playful scene.

Over-the-knee boots are a fall style essential and we love that the versatile kicks can be easily paired with mini dresses and worn over skinny jeans. J Lo’s glam heels also work well for transitioning into fall, when the weather is still warm during the day. Even better, both come at budget-friendly price points.

WATCH: J Lo's new DSW campaign

We tracked down both from the footwear collection, which is available on DSW.com and costs from $40 to $160.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Glyna Boot, $99.99, DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez Daya Sandal $79.99, DSW

"I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion," the Jenny from the Block songstress said in a statement about the collection. "I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly PLAY again. I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the HIT PLAY video game – it’s time to have fun!"

The video game, which is available to play on DSW's site, features a J Lo avatar dressed up in a mini dress and over-the-knee boots who players can navigate through city streets as she jumps up and captures JLO Jennifer Lopez shoes for points, and ends up in a DSW store filled with her collection.

