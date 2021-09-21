Irina Shayk wows in edgy leather overalls and a bralette we want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Irina Shayk is known for being a trendsetter, particularly when it comes to her effortless street style. The supermodel always turns heads in enviable looks, and as she stepped out to take in Rihanna’s star-studded Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, she dazzled again in an ensemble that left us smitten.

The fashionista looked sensational as she hit the red carpet at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, rocking a fierce pair of black Chrome Hearts leather overalls paired with a Savage x Fenty black bralette. She completed the look with silver chainlink bracelets and wore her long hair straight and cascading down her back.

Irina dazzled in fierce leather overalls and a Savage x Fenty bra

We were obsessed with Irina’s look for fall and won’t be surprised if it pops up as a new trend, so we tracked down a similar pair of overalls on Anthropologie for less than $140 - a steal considering Chrome Hearts leather overalls can retail for thousands.

Faux leather overalls, $148, Anthropologie

Irina was just one of many stars who slayed the carpet before heading into the show.

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in a suit paired with a bra prior to the show but later shared a snap on Instagram that showed her striking a pose with her friend, Mena Massoud, wearing a strappy white lace bralette and a matching lingerie skirt.

"@badgalriri did it again. Another @savagexfenty show. And this time… I get to play,” she captioned the photo.

Vanessa's fans quickly began commenting.

Vanessa turned heads in a white Savage x Fenty lingerie set that she modeled in the show

"WOW!! I mean seriously," wrote one, while another asked: "Is that really Vanessa Hudgens?" and a third commented: "You are on fire."

The fashion show, which was also attended by the likes of Gigi Hadid, rapper Bia, Vanessa Hudgens, Erykah Badu, Jasmine Sullivan, and more, will be accessible to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday Sept. 24.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime yet, now is a good time to try it, since there’s a free 30-day trial for new members. The Prime Membership costs $13 per monthly or $119 for Prime annually. If you’re only interested in video access, that is $9 per month.

