Ruth Langsford has some exciting news for fashion fans! The TV star is launching a brand new cricket style jumper as part of her QVC collection and we predict a sellout. Available in five colours – pink, bright orange, white, navy and smooth cappuccino – this laidback knit is perfect for staying cosy indoors in January. We can see it paired with everything from jeans to trousers, pencil skirts and loungewear.

A winter wardrobe essential, Ruth's V-neck design will launch as a TSV (Today's Special Value) at £34.48. Once the TSV is over the price will then go up to £48, so customers will have to be quick if they want to snap up the latest style for up to £14 off.

The cricket style knit features a chic V-neck

Since it's launch, Ruth's QVC collection has become a sellout success, and fans are loving her designs. Among her most popular pieces is the faux leather jacket, flattering belted midi dress, jersey jumpsuit and snake print jumper.

Ruth's QVC collection is extremely popular

In November the Loose Women star spoke to HELLO! about her Autumn/Winter range, revealing that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible". Ruth explained:

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

The presenter loves working with the brand

The 60-year-old went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she began.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

