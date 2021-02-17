The fuzzy Birkenstocks Reese Witherspoon & more stars can't get enough of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Let's face it, we’re all about loungewear these days. Whether working from home, binge-watching Netflix, comfort is the name of the game and it doesn’t hurt to look cute to give your mood a boost.

That’s why we are loving the ULTIMATE cosy footwear that goes perfectly with the loungewear sets and hoodie dresses we’re living in these days - shearling Birkenstocks! And yes, they're celebrity approved, with fans like Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon paired hers with a gingham dress – showing that the cosy shearling Birkenstocks will take you from winter to spring with ease

While stars like Kendall Jenner sparked the warm weather trend of white Arizona Birkenstocks, Reese Witherspoon, Vanessa Hudgens and Scarlett Johansson have all been spotted wearing these wooly wonders.

Arizona Shearling Birkenstock, £115, Sweaty Betty

These shoes combine the foot-friendly Arizona Birkenstock design, and foot-cushioning cork insole, with the cosy fleecy goodness of our favourite loungewear and blankets.

And if you’re not really on board with the signature tan shade, may we introduce you to an LBB – Little Black Birkenstock?

Birkenstock Arizona sandals in black, £115, ASOS

Vanessa Hudgens opted for grey for her Birkenstock look...

And you can shop the style at Free People, which has shearling Arizona Birkenstocks in a few different colours, including Vanessa's favourite!

Birkenstock Arizona sandals in grey, £140, Free People

Still haven't found your shade? At Nordstrom you can find the fuzzy Arizonas in more colours, including a pretty lavender to go with your most fun leggings.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals in lavender, more colours available, from $124.95, Nordstrom

The ease and support of a Birkenstock slip-on and the fuzzy comfort of a slipper? Sign us up!

