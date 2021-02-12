Bad news for Dancing on Ice fans. After testing positive for COVID-19, Joe-Warren Plant and his partner, Vanessa Bauer, have been forced to leave the competition.

In a statement about exiting the show, Joe-Warren said: "Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I. I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

WATCH: Joe-Warren Plant has been forced to quit show

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it's been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience. Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best."

Vanessa added: "Unfortunately, we have received positive test results for Covid which means we cannot continue to compete this year. Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater and I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned. I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed the news, explaining: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition. They've been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

Joe was one of the favourites to win the show after scoring at the top of the leaderboard in the latest episode of the competition alongside Faye Brookes and Lady Leshurr. He is the fourth celeb who was forced to pull out of the competition early, as Billie Faiers and Denise Van Outen exited due to injuries, while Rufus Hound also received a positive COVID test result.

