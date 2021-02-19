Rebel Wilson hints at new romance in flirty figure-hugging dress The Pitch Perfect confirmed her split from Jacob Busch in February

Rebel Wilson hinted that she has someone special on her mind after she shared a flirty new photo on Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect actress – who confirmed her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February – looked gorgeous as she added a fun twist to a classic little black dress.

Posing outside a trailer, Rebel stunned in the figure-hugging, sequinned frock – which featured metallic stripes in blue, green and white across her chest.

With her hair pinned half up and delicate curls falling over one shoulder, Rebel added a classic smokey eye and nude lip to finish off her mesmerising look.

Captioning the snap, she teased: "Thinking 'bout you this weekend," followed by two pink hearts revolving around each other.

Fans were quick to respond to Rebel's latest look, with one commenting: "You look beautiful as ever and I LOVE your dress!" A second wrote: "You look amazing!" A third added: "That dress is so pretty."

Rebel looked stunning in her sequinned, metallic dress

While it wasn't clear who Rebel was referring to in her cheeky caption, she did confirm earlier this month that she is "single".

Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister could be seen looking gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Rebel and Jacob made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September and were seen as recently as January together on social media. In December, Rebel, 40, and her brewery heir ex looked more loved up than ever as they posed for romantic photos.

Rebel confirmed she is 'single' in February

The former couple first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020. When she was away filming in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

