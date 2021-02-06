Rebel Wilson fans go wild for her latest figure-hugging gown - and Meghan Markle's worn it too!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since Rebel Wilson's 'Year of Health' the actress has been posting on Instagram more than ever – and her split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch hasn't slowed down her red-hot fashion posts. On Friday, Rebel delighted fans with a trio of images wearing a form-fitting scarlet gown by Safiyaa – and in the past, we've seen Meghan Markle wearing the very same design!

Rebel captioned the post: "Loving myself SICK in this dress!" and her 9.6million followers were quick to agree. The comments section included a deluge of fire and love heart emojis, as well as comments such as: "Gorgeous women, gorgeous dress" and "Yowza! Lady in red is on fire!"

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in another vibrant dress

The actress added to the glamour of her look by wearing her signature blonde locks in beautiful curls, which were swept over to one side and she also sported a flick of winged eyeliner and dewy pink lip colour. Rebel, who was clearly pleased with the sultry snaps, also added them to her Instagram Story to ensure more eyes were on them.

The caped design from Safiyaa, with column silhouette and draped back, is a hit with the A-list and Meghan looked incredible too when she wore it in 2020. The Duchess of Sussex chose the dress for her appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, and she perfectly matched Prince Harry's striking uniform in an all-red ensemble.

Meghan is clearly head over heels for the design as she also donned the blue version in Fiji back in 2018.

A red-carpet-worthy dress that would be ideal for post-pandemic parties:

Kalika stretch-crêpe gown, £1,327, Safiyaa at MyTheresa

The Pitch Perfect star recently wowed everyone once again while sporting a shimmering sequin number – and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed that Rebel even helped design the dress – watch out Victoria Beckham!

