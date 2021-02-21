Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed the most incredible view on a girls’ trip with Cameron Diaz Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed the most incredible view on a girls’ trip with Cameron Diaz

Gwyneth Paltrow is making self-care Saturdays her thing - and giving us a ton of inspo on ways to de-stress during the weekend while she’s at it.

Gwyneth enjoyed a hike with Cameron Diaz, who stayed away from the camera

The Goop founder did just that again when she shared a stunning photo on Instagram Saturday of herself standing on a rock atop a cliff as she stretched out her arms and gazed out into the wilderness, surrounded by rocky hills, trees, and foliage.

Never one to let a fashionable moment pass her by, Gwyneth sported a navy puffer jacket paired with black leggings and gray socks stuffed into fur-lined snow boots. The outdoor excursion happened to be with her bestie Cameron Diaz, who snapped the photo but didn’t post any of herself from their trip.

“Note to self: try to get in touch with how to feel this way every day, at least for a moment [camera emoji] @camerondiaz,” the Oscar winner captioned the snap. When a follower asked where she and Cameron were hanging out, Gwyneth replied, “we were in Sedona, AZ.”

Gwyneth’s friends and fans raved over the photo and her motivational caption, with one writing, “Epic,” while another chimed in, “please teach us on Goop Health. I cannot wait.” Another follower replied, “A beautiful reminder.”

The Politician star also inspired fans last Saturday when she went makeup-free in an Instagram photo that showed her sitting in a cozy chair in her massive living room with her eyes closed in a meditation pose.

Fans sang Gwyneth's praises when she shared this bare-faced snap on Instagram

Gwyneth wore her blonde locks straight and parted in the middle, and rocked the comfiest looking set of plaid pajamas, cream furry socks, and brown slippers.

“Paparazzi’d while meditating,” she captioned the photo. In it, you can see part of the actress’s living room - stunning geometric hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and a serene space filled with neutrals, like a plush ivory couch and matching abstract rug.

The Avenger star’s friends and fans sang her praises in the comments for the bare-faced snap and went wild over her pajamas at the same time. “I love that you shared this image of you in your morning pjs, untouched and real. I like that about you,” one wrote. "Love the pajamas", another fan chimed in, while another follower wrote, "Love the PJ outfit."

From cozying up in comfy pajamas during meditations to hikes with BFFs outside - Gwyneth’s moves are giving us further motivation to make self-care Saturdays and Sundays our mantra as well.

