Beyoncé slays Valentine’s Day in a latex bodysuit that makes jaws drop And that was just the beginning of the Icy Park looks she shared to celebrate the day.

This is how you say Happy Valentine’s Day without saying a word.

MORE: Beyoncé reveals first look at new Icy Park collection - and we want everything in it

Beyoncé nearly broke the internet for the countless time this year when she popped up on Instagram Saturday night wearing a red latex Ivy Park Icy Park bodysuit, white Icy Park sneaker boots, and nothing more.

Fans lost it when Bey shared this snap on Instagram

In the photo, the Black Parade songstress sits on top of a white foam mount and props her hand on her cheek, revealing a set of metallic gold nails, which match her gold choker and bracelets. Beyoncé also switched up her hair, going from naturally curly to sleek, straight, and parted in the middle.

SHOP: 15 incredible black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

Needless to say, when the three snaps of the look dropped close to midnight EST, people lost it. "Grabs gym clothes and heads to the gym," singer Jessie Reyez wrote. "My edges have been snatched. You’re LITERALLY aging backwards," another fan wrote.

The songstress stunned in a red Icy Park latex bodysuit

"Sometimes I just feel like you don’t give me enough time to get my coins together," another follower replied, referencing Ivy Park’s upcoming Icy Park collection, which launches in just a few days.

"ICY PARK FEB 19 adidas.com. FEB 20 select stores globally," Beyoncé captioned the series of photos, which needed no caption at all. Because with photos like these...what else do you need to say other than get ready to give us all of your coins before the month is out.

Like everyone else, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for the collection’s Feb. 19 launch, but Bey wasn’t done tantalizing our fashion senses just yet. On Valentine’s Day, she shared another photo that made us stand up and applaud.

RELATED: Beyoncé wows in mini dress and stilettos - and sparks fan reaction

The Black Is King star stunned in a pink printed long-sleeved Icy Park crop top with matching high-waist leggings and bared her abs as she leaned over the furry white roof of a car. She completed the look with geometric shades and her hair in a high ponytail.

If it looks familiar, that's for good reason. Bey also showed off the shorts version of the athleisure ensemble - as did Hailey Bieber, who lounged on the hood of the same car in it.

As for what we can expect from the collection, it looks like everything we need for our next ski trip (or just a winter pandemic walk around the block) - metallic puffer coats, snowsuits, icy white sweatsuits, printed athleisure ensembles, and more.