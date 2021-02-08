Gwyneth Paltrow delights fans with rare family photo to mark special occasion The Shallow Hal star is isolating in LA with children Apple and Moses and husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is relatively private about her family life but the Goop founder grew up in a showbiz household.

The star's mum, actress Blythe Danner and dad, film producer Bruce Paltrow, ensured that Gwyneth got a taste for Hollywood life from a young age.

The mother-of-two is incredibly close to her family, and paid a rare public tribute to her beloved mother as she celebrated her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Gwyneth posted a photo of herself and Blythe posing in what looked to be the living room of the star's family home in Brentwood.

In the caption, the Shallow Hal star wrote: "This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth. She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways. She is full of life and incredibly strong.

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to her famous mum on her birthday

"She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company.

"I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much mommy."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "You have the best momma," while another wrote: "This is so sweet." A third remarked on the likeness between Gwyneth and her mother, adding: "You guys look so alike!"

The actress had an incredibly close relationship with both her parents. Tragically, Bruce passed away from throat cancer in 2002, but has made sure to keep his memory alive in her household.

Gwyneth with mum Blythe and daughter Apple

Last year, the star shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing her teenage son Moses and her stepson Brody, the teenage son of her husband Brad Falchuk, making pancakes from Bruce's recipe.

Alongside the picture, the Hollywood star wrote: "Bruce Paltrow's world-famous buttermilk pancakes this morning for Moses Martin and Brody West."

During the pandemic, Gwyneth has been sharing updates on her family life, and recently confessed that her son had been struggling with the restrictions.

The 48-year-old, who shares Moses and Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it.

"I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

The Hollywood star with husband Brad Falchuk

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages."

Speaking of Apple, Gwyneth continued: "My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she's got her friends and my son would've started high school in September and I think it's hard socially.

"But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it."

