Amanda Kloots displays toned figure in skintight workout gear - wow The Talk star shared an impressive workout on Instagram

Amanda Kloots is no stranger to fitness so it's not surprising she has an incredibly toned physique.

The Talk star - whose husband Nick Cordero died last year - shared an impressive workout routine on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening – and the things she can do with a skipping rope!

MORE: The Talk's Amanda Kloots is unrecognisable following hair transformation

Amanda looked incredible in a pair of navy, spandex tights and a red crop top – major Supergirl vibes – showing a hint of her washboard stomach before she began an exhausting-looking skipping routine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots pays tribute to husband Nick Cordero

Filmed for her Amanda Kloots fitness page, the mum-of-one looked super fit as she began intensely skipping, even showing off some flashy moves with the rope as she double skipped and expertly swung it from side to side.

Captioning her workout clip, Amanda wrote: "Practice what you preach Inauguration style," referring to Joe Biden, who was sworn in as President on Wednesday.

Sharing another image of herself smiling for the camera, Amanda added: "Could not stop smiling in today's workout! Happy days!"

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares heartbreaking post after difficult year

MORE: The Talk star Amanda Kloots' dressing room has heartbreaking feature

Amanda Kloots displayed her toned physique during a jump rope session

Fans were no doubt delighted to see Amanda smiling, especially following the loss of her husband Nick, who sadly passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020.

Over the weekend, Amanda spoke out about raising her son, Elvis, as a single mother. Next to a sweet snap of her kissing Elvis, she told fans: "I have always wanted to be a mother. I never thought I’d be a single mother but I’m determined to give this little guy the best in life and all of my love.

"He is a dream come true. So we do family days and getaways to create memories and savor special times together!"

SEE: Amanda Kloots touching tribute to husband Nick Cordero during first day at The Talk

Amanda Kloots looked ethereal during a break with her son

The mother and son created more memories this week after Amanda took Elvis on a break to Calamigos Ranch in California.

Amanda took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair on the beach at sunset, with her wearing a white maxi dress while her little boy looked cute in a grey outfit.

The pair were both gazing into the distance with the sunlight on their faces – a picture-perfect moment. "A family day to remember," she captioned the sweet mother-son photo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.