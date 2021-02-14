Gwyneth Paltrow shares glimpse inside living room in the coziest loungewear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the self-care Sunday energy everyone needs.

Gwyneth meditated in her serene living room

The Oscar winner went make-up free as she shared a photo on Instagram Saturday sitting in a meditation pose with her eyes closed in a cozy chair inside of her massive living room. She wore her blonde locks straight and parted in the middle, and rocked the comfiest looking set of plaid pajamas, cream furry socks, and brown slippers.

“Paparazzi’d while meditating,” she captioned the photo. In it, you can see part of the actress’s living room - stunning geometric hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and a serene space filled with neutrals, like a plush ivory couch and matching abstract rug.

The idea of snuggling up in similar loungewear and meditating a la Gwyn was so appealing that we tracked down a similar pair of pajamas on sale for about $40.

Checked pajama shirt, $20.70, ASOS

Checked straight leg pajama pants, $19.55, ASOS

The Politician star’s friends and fans sang her praises in the comments for the bare-faced snap, and went wild over her pajamas at the same time. “I love that you shared this image of you in your morning pjs, untouched and real. I like that about you,” one wrote. “Love the pajamas,” “Another fan chimed in, while another follower wrote, “Love the PJ outfit.”

This is just the latest time the actress has given us laid-back loungewear inspo. Last month, she shared a photo rocking a sweatshirt with puffed shoulders paired with matching cropped sweatpants. Gwyneth completed the look with black-rimmed opticals and the same cozy socks that she wore Saturday.

Gwyneth cozied up in a chic sweatsuit set at home

“Sweats? On a Sunday? Groundbreaking. New G. Label @goop,” she captioned the photo.

Proof that whether Gwyneth is hitting the red carpet in the gown of our dreams or chilling at home, she always does it in style.

