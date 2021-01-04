Gwyneth Paltrow just rocked a preppy new look for her sweet date with Brad Falchuk The couple enjoyed a picnic lunch

Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed a delicious-looking Dim Sum lunch date with her husband Brad Falchuk on Sunday, and we're in love with her laidback outfit, too!

The actress rocked a preppy look, wearing a blazer by Golden Goose with a chest patch that reads: 'The World's Native Club New York'. She teamed it with a chic yellow jumper, neutral chinos and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Some fans even commented on her gorgeous outfit, with one writing: "Lookin’ preppy & cute GP," and another adding: "Love that jacket!"

Gwyneth looked gorgeous in her chic blazer

Gwyneth revealed in her caption that her alfresco lunch was her last before starting her annual Goop detox.

"Best picnic lunch ever - now need to start @goop detox like yesterday, I mean tomorrow," she wrote.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow shares glimpse inside her stunning marble kitchen

The star shares her routine for 'detoxing' her body every January, and her 2020 five-day program is based on Dr. Alejandro Junger's 'elimination diet'.

The guide advises to cut out the likes of caffeine, alcohol, dairy, gluten and refined sugar, and also offers a plan of healthy recipes.

The star has launched her annual Goop detox program

It reads: "January is a good time to help our bodies catch up with detoxification - to give our detox organs a chance to rest and recover. It's a good time to think about removing environmental toxins where you can and to figure out whether particular foods cause problems for you."

Gwyneth also announced an exciting new launch for Goop on Sunday - a new face oil which she revealed in a sweet Instagram video.



She also announced she's launched a face oil

"If you know me at all, you know that I live for face oil," she wrote in the caption. "We set out to make the perfect addition to our goopgenes family - the all in one nourishing face oil.

"This product is a miracle, it's made with the retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which is clinically proven to help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, and increase glow."