Beyoncé provides financial relief to victims of Texas storm - the celebrities offering support

Beyoncé's foundation, BeyGOOD, has stepped up to offer financial help to the devastated victims of the Texas winter storm.

The A-list singer has teamed up with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization, Bread of Life, to provide grants of up to $1,000 to the millions of residents who have been affected by the life-threatening weather.

"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," read a tweet from BeyGOOD.

Texans have gone days without electricity and heat as the storm surged through the state causing water and food shortages.

Beyoncé's foundation BeyGOOD is helping the victims of the Texas storm

The snowstorm has resulted in 47 deaths according to reports in USA Today and the freezing temperatures are also a huge cause for concern for animals and their living conditions too.

Celebrities have been sending prayers to those impacted by the state of emergency with many taking to social media to share their messages of support.

Texas native, Matthew McConaughey wrote: "I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze. I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin. For more information on resources, how you can help or to donate tap the links above."

I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 17, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is a Texas native

Chrissy Teigen asked her followers to "please list some good ways to help Texas here - for me and for all of us."

Reese Witherspoon also uploaded a heartfelt post when she wrote: "Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community. Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou."

Reese's Little Fires Everywhere co-star, Kerry Washington, also urged her followers to help.

Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community. Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 18, 2021

Reese Witherspoon offered support

"Texas needs our help. There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe."

Texas governor, Greg Abbott, issued a warning on Thursday when he said residents should brace themselves for more freezing temperatures.

"We are not yet out of this, but we're close to this challenge being behind us," he added. "We will not stop until normalcy is restored to your lives."

