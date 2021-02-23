Michelle Pfeiffer turns heads in royal approved figure-hugging mesh dress The Golden Globes nominee took inspiration from Queen Letizia

Michelle Pfeiffer's new film, French Exit, has provided us with some swoon-worthy outfit inspiration – and her latest look will certainly have a royal seal of approval.

The Golden Globes nominee looks spectacular in a behind-the-scenes snap shared by her make-up artist Valli O'Reilly on Instagram.

In the photo, Michelle is in character as she sits in a chair wearing the most gorgeous black dress with mesh detailing – and if it looks familiar, it's because it was previously seen on none other than Queen Letizia of Spain!

The figure-hugging black pencil dress features mesh shoulders with black tassels that fall to the hips, and Letizia rocked it back in 2019 for an awards ceremony in Madrid.

She added a matching black clutch and a pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin print heels, completing the elegant style with Joyas de Pasar diamond earrings.

Michelle, meanwhile, let the dress take centre stage as she paired it with a wraparound diamond bracelet and wore her hair – which was dyed red for the film – loosely in waves.

Michelle looked gorgeous in her black mesh dress

Earlier this month, Michelle showed off another stylish ensemble worn in the film, wowing her fans in a slinky black dress.

Leaning forwards in her chair with her dress pulled up to her thighs, Michelle rocked a ruby red lip as she gave a powerful glare to the camera. Another image saw the actress posing in a fur-trimmed coat next to a black cat.

Captioning the Instagram pic, she wrote: "#FrenchExit is out now in select cities and nationwide on April 2. I hope you enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

Queen Letizia wore the same dress back in 2019

Fans were quick to gush over the seductive photos, with many saying they reminded them of Michelle's role as Catwoman in the 1992 flick Batman Returns.

"Giving us Catwoman vibes," said one. "My favourite Catwoman," added another. A third wrote: "The most beautiful actress in the world!" A fourth gushed: "The most beautiful woman – a legend you are!"

