Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major reaction from fans after sharing a photo of herself rocking a slinky black dress and long, wavy red hair.

The actress posted the behind-the-scenes snap from her new film French Exit – and she looks so incredible!

Leaning forwards in her chair with her dress pulled up to her thighs, Michelle rocked a ruby red lip as she gave a powerful glare to the camera. Another image sees the actress posing in a fur-trimmed coat next to a black cat.

Captioning the Instagram pic, she wrote: "#FrenchExit is out now in select cities and nationwide on April 2. I hope you enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

Fans were quick to gush over the seductive photos, with many saying they reminded them of Michelle's role as Catwoman in the 1992 flick Batman Returns.

"Giving us Catwoman vibes," said one. "My favourite Catwoman," added another. A third wrote: "The most beautiful actress in the world!" A fourth gushed: "The most beautiful woman – a legend you are!"

Michelle's slinky dress and red hair stunned fans

Michelle's photos often spark a reaction from fans thanks to her age-defying appearance. Last summer, she posted a knockout swimsuit selfie leaving fans in disbelief that she's 62-years-old.

The Scarface actress treated her followers to a sun-filled photo from her new $22million Pacific Palisades home where she was soaking up the rays by her pool.

Wearing a navy swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat, and oversized sunglasses Michelle looked chic and stunning. Her fans couldn't help but comment on her youthful appearance.

Michelle's photo reminded fans of her turn as Catwoman

"You look no different to when you filmed Scarface," one wrote, referring to the 1983 movie. Others said: "You don't age - stunning," and plenty more gushed about how "gorgeous" and "natural" she looked.

Michelle keeps in shape with yoga, Pilates and running, and revealed to her fans that she loves a bit of a dance workout on her treadmill too.

