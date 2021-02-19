Michelle Pfeiffer looks so youthful as she poses in green sheer top The Catwoman star is 62 years old

Michelle Pfeiffer has stunned fans with just how unbelievably youthful she looked as she posed in a green sheer top.

The Stardust actress looked eternally young as she covered the latest issue of Town & Country Magazine.

The actress confessed to loving the glamorous get-up she was modelling so much that she had to take a series of photos in it, and each one was more spectacular than the last.

Michelle also styled out a long dreamy necklace that dropped all the way down to her waist.

Fans could not believe how brilliant the actress looked, with one enthusing: "GOR to the GEOUS!"

Others mentioned how well the Scarface star perfectly suited the green colours of the outfit, and plenty of green heart emojis populated the comments section.

The actress was looking unbelievably young in the outfit

"Green is a beautiful color on you!" said one fan who loved the picture. "And I can't blame you for wanting to post the dress three times - it is pretty freaking amazing."

While praising some of the star's positive qualities, another lamented: "Not fair to be so beautiful, kind & intelligent."

Speaking to Town & Country, Michelle opened up about her role in the upcoming dark comedy film, French Exit.

Michelle has been married to husband David E. Kelley for over 25 years

"There's something incredibly liberating about somebody who speaks her mind so freely," she says of her character, Frances Price.

"She can be rude and very curt at times, but I loved her take-no-prisoners attitude. We spend our entire lives trying to be polite, trying not to upset the apple cart, and she doesn't really have any of that."

The actress also revealed that she is only able to watch her films once before finding them too "painful", explaining that the movies where she got high praise were the worst ones to watch.

