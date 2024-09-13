Kate Beckinsale wore the most risqué corset at the Harris Reed SS25 show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to turning heads, or a showstopping look.

This time the legendary Pearl Harbour star dazzled at London Fashion Week, attending the highly anticipated Harris Reed Spring/Summer 2025 show.

On Thursday September 12, Beckinsale once again pushed boundaries, this time with a daring corset ensemble that stunned the fashion elite and FROW in attendance.

The actress opted for a sleek, body-hugging black outfit, with the highlight being an intricately designed Harris Reed corset that left little to the imagination.

The structured top, featuring metallic elements and a plunging neckline, showcased Beckinsale’s fearless approach to style, accentuating her silhouette with an architectural flair that complemented the evening’s iconic Tate Modern venue. The design drew attention to her waist while balancing the high-glam factor with a sleek, long black skirt that trailed elegantly on the floor.

© Dave Benett Kate Beckinsale stunned at Harris Reed's SS25 show held at the Tate Modern

This sartorial choice fit perfectly within the aesthetic of Harris Reed’s latest collection, which featured bold silhouettes and an emphasis on corsetry, crinolines, and structured shapes. Reed, who is known for their gender-fluid, conversation-starting designs, showcased an array of pieces in their SS25 collection that recycled vintage fabrics.

Reed drew inspiration from antique lace curtains, damask drapes, and upholstery. “Vintage Point de Venise lace tablecloths and shawls have been pieced together on a curved sleeve jacket and bias cut skirt, and a 19th Century French lace curtain panel adorns a crinoline caged dress,” the brand explained in its show notes, “A corseted jacket worn with scoop waist trousers features a 1900s French silk damask curtain with golden cherub design, and pale blue silk moiré 19th century interior panels are brought back to life on a wide sleeve corseted back jacket.”

© Dave Benett Kate Beckinsale joined the eponymous designer at the brand's LFW dinner after the show

The SS25 collection was a testament to Reed’s craftsmanship and commitment to fluidity in fashion. From 19th-century French lace adorning crinoline caged dresses to silk damask curtain panels reimagined as statement corset jackets, the show embodied Reed’s signature style of combining history with modernity. For Beckinsale, the choice to wear such a daring piece not only honoured the designer's vision but also cemented her status as one of the best-dressed attendees of the evening.