Ariana Grande dons pink satin gown as she counts down to special day

The countdown to the movie of the year, Wicked, is officially on and we are dusting off our red sequinned slippers in anticipation.

With just one month to go, Ariana Grande also appears to be buzzing with excitement.

The 31-year-old singer shared a countdown to the big day on Instagram with a carousel of never-before-seen pictures of her and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who she seems to have forged a special bond with during filming.

The first image in the round-up shows the on-screen besties wearing coordinating Miu Miu ballet pumps - and we are utterly obsessed.

Of course Ariana, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the movie, has a light pink pair, while Cynthia, who plays the Wicked Witch named Elphaba, has paired her black pair with a fitting green sock.

In the second image, the pair appear to be sharing a quiet moment backstage. The 'We Can't Be Friends' singer is wearing a fluffy pink gown that covers a satin pink dress, while her character Glinda's signature blonde curls remain perfectly bouncy.

Actress Cynthia can be seen sitting next to her, painted in green, as they take a break in between filming. She wears her hair in two long plaits while she relaxes and knits what looks like a chunky lime green scarf.

Both stars seem to be staying hydrated with their respective pink and green tumblers in arms reach.

The third image shows the new friends laughing as they appear to be sitting in a hot air balloon on set, and finally the round-up finishes with a black and white close-up of the cast mates holding hands.

We can only imagine since filming started in December 2022 that the duo have developed quite the friendship, and we can't wait to see it play out on screen.

Wicked the Movie

The eagerly awaited film adaptation of the super successful stage musical will be released in two parts, with the first half landing in cinemas on November 22nd.

It tells the story of a misunderstood green skinned student named Elphaba, who is played by Cynthia Erivo and Glinda, a popular blonde haired student, who form an unlikely friendship.

When they encounter The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship is put to the test as their lives take very different paths.

The stage musical opened on Broadway in 2003, and the Wizard of Oz spin-off, quickly became the second best-selling musical of all time.

Our hopes are set just as high for the film.