Ranvir Singh sparks big fan reaction in stunning deep-V dress

Ranvir Singh looked picture-perfect in her latest Good Morning Britain dress, wearing a stunning deep-V neckline frock for Wednesday's show.

Fans quickly sent their compliments after ITV stylist Debbie Harper posted a snap of Ranvir rocking the purple dress, which she teamed with nude heels.

The star's gorgeous outfit features an ultra-flattering nipped-in waist and flared circle skirt, too, and costs £129. We're not surprised GMB viewers were in love with it!

Ranvir looked beautiful in her berry-toned dress

"Beautiful dress on - in my opinion - the most beautiful woman currently on TV. Ranvir is adorable and you dress her so well," one fan wrote.

Another added: "You look beautiful @ranvirtv. And pockets! Just what every girl wants," while a further fan commented: "This is so pretty @ranvirtv, you are stunning."

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ranvir's HELLO! shoot

Many of the presenter's followers have commented on Ranvir's change in confidence since appearing on Strictly Come Dancing last year - and the star herself revealed that she felt her time on the show had really changed her.

Ranvir told Zoe Ball on sister show It Takes Two: "It was about more than just the dancing… I didn't expect that. I thought you just, come in and learn a few routines then you leave. I didn't know that learning to dance with someone like him [partner Giovanni Pernice] would expose so much of me, as a person."

Stylish Ranvir also rocked some thigh-high boots recently

The GMB host recently revealed to HELLO! that she took a holiday with her son Tishaan shortly after leaving the show.

She said of their trip to Antigua: "This holiday was about trying to give him back everything he needed. We went snorkelling, swimming and looking for crabs and he made me go on the awful inflatable doughnut ride. We even hiked to the highest point of the island, which was amazing."