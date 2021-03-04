We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is a fan of an understated look, but we always love it when she opts for a bright colour. The former Spice Girls star delighted her followers with her latest outfit choice on Wednesday, opting for a striking green dress.

The 46-year-old star looked incredible in her floaty, emerald kaftan with sweet tie detailing at the neck and loose sleeves.

To counteract such a bold colour, Victoria ensured her beauty look was simple and radiant, putting the emphasis on her flawless, dewy complexion.

Victoria Beckham dances up a storm with daughter Harper

She wrote: "Today's glow courtesy of @victoriabeckhambeauty's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden."

Her followers were in love with the colour of her dress. One commented: "That colour suits you so much Victoria. You look fabulous". Another commented: "Love that colour green" while a third enthused: "You look fresh in green".

Victoria's look of the day was her 'Kaftan Midi Dress in Emerald Green'. Costing £1,290, it's definitely going straight on our post-lockdown holiday wish list.

Victoria looked radiant in a green kaftan

The super flattering colour really makes her eyes pop, as did her dewy makeup… While we may not be able to afford Victoria's dress just yet, her gorgeous glow is a lot more achievable.

The Victoria Beckham Beauty 'Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser' has been high on our list of beauty products to try. The tinted moisturiser can be worn underneath your foundation as an illuminating primer or used on bare skin to create a sun-kissed look, or even dotted along your cheekbones in lieu of highlighter.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden, £92, Victoria Beckham

Victoria recently announced some big news about her eponymous fashion label, revealing she has made the decision to combine her label's collections.

The designer explained that this season she is "doing things differently" and will deliver a "hybrid collection". The famous mum explained that due to the pandemic, she and her team have adopted a "new approach" and also said that as far as her label is concerned, "working remotely is no longer new but just normal".

Victoria has been embracing a more relaxed style in lockdown

She explained: "Last year, we were forced to react to circumstances, it was challenging but inspiring and I was so proud of what we achieved. This season, we were prepared, working remotely is no longer new but just 'normal'.

"We have a new approach as a business and a new mindset as a brand. Whilst I want to acknowledge the circumstances we're in, I didn't want it to dictate what we created. It is something different, something that feels right for now, captured in a space I love.

"Instead of a traditional show or presentation, I wanted to show you the collection through the eyes of myself and the team as we brought it together and to life."

