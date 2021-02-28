Victoria Beckham models sheer skirt in new photos – and divides fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham pulled out all the stops for her latest outing in Miami over the weekend, rocking a beautiful sheer black skirt.

The fashion designer paired her flattering midi skirt with a printed silk shirt and bright green heels which were both, of course, from her own label.

"When you’ve actually gone out AND you’re wearing heels, it needs to be documented! Wearing the silk fruit print shirt and jade pumps from my pre collection x VB," Victoria captioned two Instagram photos as she modelled her outfit on a balcony overlooking the city's skyline.

Although her skirt no longer appears to be available, both her monochrome shirt with a frill colour and fruit print and her colour-pop shoes are both still in stock. They cost £690 and £450 respectively.

Fans reacted to her glamorous outfit, with many showering Victoria with compliments. "You look better than the models you use, just stunning," wrote one, while another remarked: "Love love love this skirt."

VB modelled her sheer skirt and silk shirt on a Miami balcony

However, some were unsure about the skirt and shirt combination. "Not a fan of the see through skirt and the blouse tucked in but I'm no fashionista. Love those heels though," commented one follower, and a second added: "I agree with you...I think the tucked in blouse ruins the beauty of the see through skirt...but I'm no fashionista either."

Her latest look was a marked change from the casual denim shorts she modelled earlier in February.

Fruit print silk shirt, £690, Victoria Beckham

Making the most of the sunny weather in Miami, where she has been staying with her husband David and their children since the Christmas holidays, VB rocked her cute shorts with a casual T-shirt.

The Love Me T-shirt from Victoria's own range features two small hearts positioned on the chest and fans cheekily asked if they could get some adjustments. One wrote: "Do they come with lower positioned hearts... *asking for a friend," and another penned: "Interesting logo placement."

