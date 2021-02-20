Victoria Beckham’s tiny denim shorts and love heart T-shirt combo sparks fan reaction

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Your eyes are not deceiving you, Victoria Beckham is wearing denim shorts in February, but that's because she's currently in sunny Miami, along with her husband David and their children. When the fashion designer took to Instagram with her cute shorts and casual T-shirt combo, her followers had some hilarious comments.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham debuts luxe living room at £19million Miami home with David

The Love Me T-shirt from Victoria's own range features two small hearts positioned on the chest and fans cheekily asked if they could get some adjustments. One wrote: "Do they come with lower positioned hearts... *asking for a friend," and another penned: "Interesting logo placement."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria gives a glimpse inside her bedroom

On the bottom half, the star wore tiny micro shorts, which must only measure a few inches long, and they feature washed out detailing, frayed hems and belt loops.

Victoria sported a more casual look than usual

Posh Spice teamed her casual ensemble with undone waves and bright red nail varnish, and she had placed a delicate silver ring on her little finger.

MORE: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

RELATED: Victoria Beckham rocks her favourite off-duty accessory in glowing snap

Like many of us, Victoria has been growing her hair in lockdown and it is now getting rather long, but it is unknown whether she will be able to visit longtime hairstylist Ken Paves while she is in the US.

Shop Victoria Beckham's entire look:

Love Me T-Shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham

Athens Mid Short, £50, Levi's

Her latest attire is a far cry from the outfits she was sporting when back in the UK, when Victoria snuggled up in luxurious jumpers and looked ultra-glamorous in long sleeve dresses for date night's with David.

Due to the blurred background, it is unclear where the photograph was shot, however, it's likely to be somewhere in her jaw-dropping Miami condo, that has seriously breathtaking views and its own helipad!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.