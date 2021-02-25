Holly Willoughby's ultra chic mini skirt sparks fan reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We may have missed her dose of weekly glamour on Dancing on Ice last weekend, but Holly Willoughby is still bringing the wow factor to her This Morning role. The presenter, 40, looked incredible in a chic mini skirt when she shared a stylish backstage snap on Thursday.

The mother-of-three stuck to a tried and tested favourite of hers – an ultra chic mini skirt. Holly opted for a cute tartan number from one of her most loved labels, Sandro.

Holly kept the rest of her look modest, teaming her statement skirt with an on-trend ruched blouse from & Other Stories, and it's safe to say the look was a hit with her Instagram followers.

She wrote: "Morning Thursday... today on @thismorning we have Cam and Jules on from #marriedatfirstsightaustralia I’m sooooooooooo excited... so many questions! See you at 10am... #hwstyle skirt @sandroparis top by @andotherstories.'

Her fans were in love with her outfit of the day, with one penning: "Looking gorgeous holls!!" and another writing: "Beautiful outfit". Model pal Abbey Clancy even commented: "Love this look".

Holly looked gorgeous in her check knit mini skirt

Sandro's 'Check Knit Mini Skirt' is still in stock in all sizes, but we predict it won't last long! The versatile skirt can be dressed up or down and boasts eye-catching blue leather piping on the pockets.

Check Knit Mini Skirt, £199, Sandro

Meanwhile, her & Other Stories top is flying off the virtual shelves. We reckon it would be the perfect back-to-work look for the grand return to the office.

Fitted Smocked Shirt, £75, & Other Stories

Holly has been giving us non-stop wardrobe inspo this week. On Monday, she shared a stunning bedroom snap, rocking a flirty denim dress as she posed next to a mirrored wardrobe.

The gorgeous photo showcased Holly's dress in all its glory, from the cute frill detailing on the cuffs to its tie waist and flattering midi length.

Holly branded the frock the perfect post-lockdown look for "lunch with the girls" – and we predict a sell-out!

