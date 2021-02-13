Ruth Langsford shares joyous photo of herself getting COVID-19 vaccine The This Morning star took to Instagram

Ruth Langsford was all smiles on Saturday when she received her COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the mother-of-one could be seen with a big grin on her face (despite the fact that she was wearing a face mask) as a nurse next to her administered the vaccine with a needle.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's ravishing red knit has the most romantic detail

Posting a caption alongside the snap, Ruth explained that her vaccination came as a surprise, as she hadn't been expecting it until next month.

Ruth explained to her social media followers: "Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March."

What's more, the veteran presenter also thanked staff at the Walton-based vaccination centre, and assured her fans that the injection "took seconds" and "was painless".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows in skinny jeans - but reveals struggle

Perhaps most poignantly of all though, Ruth revealed that to her, the jab was extra important as it meant that she was "another step forward to being able to see my Mum again".

Needless to say, Ruth's Instagram followers were delighted for her, with many taking to the comment section of the This Morning star's post to congratulate her.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's beautiful phone case features her little-known middle name

Ruth shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Fans react to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returning to This Morning

The Loose Women star's full message read: "JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful. Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!

"Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey...a quick, well organised and very friendly experience. The jab took seconds and was painless.

"Thank you @stephanieshervington for being so lovely....you & your colleagues are doing an amazing job. Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope. Thank you @nhsengland @astrazeneca @oxford_uni."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.