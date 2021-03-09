Ruth Langsford is finally reunited with her mum - see emotional video The mother-and-daughter duo haven't been able to hug since last March

Ruth Langsford has shared her joy over being reunited with her mother Joan after spending one year apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the UK saw restrictions start to lift in the government's four-step roadmap that offers a route back to a more normal life - including care home residents being allowed one regular visitor.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares secret to her glowing skin - and it's so affordable

Taking to her Instagram page, the Loose Women star posted a heartwarming video of her mum with Ruth's pet dog Maggie just moments after receiving a negative COVID test.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford finally reunites with her mum Joan

"On #internationalwomensday I got, at last, to spend an hour of it with the most inspirational woman in my life...my darling Mum," the 60-year-old wrote. "Maggie was SO excited to see her too!"

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of son and wife Ruth for special reason

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom belongs in a five-star hotel

Ruth's friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the sweet and highly-anticipated reunion, with Juliet Sear writing: "Oh this is wonderful Ruth." Alice Beer added: "Oh Ruth so very happy for you. Xx"

Last month, the TV star revealed she was another step toward to being reunited with her mum again after getting the coronavirus vaccine. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a 'love' slogan T-shirt as she got vaccinated, Ruth said: "JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful. Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn't expecting to be called until March!

"Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey...a quick, well organised and very friendly experience."

The TV star recently received the first dose of the COVID vaccine

She added: "The jab took seconds and was painless. Thank you @stephanieshervington for being so lovely....you & your colleagues are doing an amazing job. Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope. Thank you @nhsengland @astrazeneca @oxford_uni #covid #vaccine."

HAPPY BLOOMS: The best Mother’s Day flowers to send your mum

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Ruth welled up on live television as she spoke about her mother. The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern." She continued: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very bu

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.