Ruth Langsford delights fashion fans with exciting announcement

Ruth Langsford's QVC collection has become a huge success with fans clamouring to get their hands on the latest designs. In between filming for This Morning and Loose Women, the presenter has been adding to her collection – and she recently debuted the new animal print tunic on Instagram.

Ruth debuted her new animal print tunic on Instagram

Reduced from £48 to £36.98 as part of today's special value, this chic blouse features long sleeves with double buttoned cuffs, a modern all-over print and contrasting details on the V-neckline and placket. Available in a range of colours and prints, you're certainly spoilt for choice. An everyday staple, the brand recommends teaming your new favourite top with everything from trousers to jeans and leggings.

Print Tunic Top, £36.98, QVC

Twirling for the camera, Ruth made the exciting announcement on social media, writing:

"Spinning into Friday wearing my new animal print tunic with contrast trim! It's Saturday's TSV @ qvc launching tonight but it's on the website NOW if you want to get in early! 3 x Geo prints and 2 x Animal prints (I'm wearing the Grey Animal print) Click link in my bio to take you straight there! #qvc #tsv #ruthlangsfordfashion."

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her 994k followers, we can see this slim-fit tunic flying off of the shelves. "Beautiful lady and beautiful animal print tunic," wrote one. "I think I need one of these," added another.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford twirls in her skinny jeans

Ruth's QVC collection is extremely popular and one of her best-selling pieces is the Cotton Twill Jacket in Sunset Red. With spring just around the corner, fans have been begging the TV star to bring out more and she made sure to deliver. Earlier this week, Ruth told fans:

"I'm spinning around... because my Cotton Twill Jacket is back in stock! We've been waiting for Sunset Red & White for AGES and they're here at last! Click link in my bio to shop @qvcuk."

