Kelly Ripa’s chic green pants are perfect for WFH - and we found the best dupe Find out where to shop it for hundreds less.

We’re still a week away from St. Patrick’s Day, but Kelly Ripa looked like she was already in the holiday spirit as she strolled out on Live With Kelly and Ryan in a chic pair of green trousers.

The daytime TV host was all smiles as she showed off the outfit, walking to her seat next to Ryan Seacrest with a smile in the Acne Studio wide-leg trousers, which have a streamlined finish and a ‘70’s inspired look.

Kelly's fans raved about her green trousers

Kelly paired the pants with a black and white Valentino polka dot top complete with tie-fastening detailing and pumps.

When the show posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kelly on set in the look, fans quickly praised the ensemble with one fan writing, “Love Kelly’s green pants!”, and another chiming in, “Love the outfit Kelly”.

The trousers are still up for grabs on Net-a-Porter for $410, but we also found the perfect wide-leg dupe on sale for $118 on Alice & Olivia. We also tracked down a dupe for Kelly’s Valentino blouse, which has sold out even with a price tag of $1,014. Banana Republic had the perfect look-alike for less than $75.

Polka-dot tie blouse, $72.99, Banana Republic

Acne studios pants, $410, Net-a-Porter

Alice & Olivia Dylan high-waist pant, $118, Alice & Olivia

If the trousers look familiar, it’s because Kelly has worn them before. They’re from Acne Studios’ Spring 2018 collection, and Kelly first wore them back in March 2019. She has also worn the blouse a couple of times this year, last rocking it with red trousers.

It’s hard not to swoon over Kelly’s girl boss style, but as we’ve tuned in to see what she wears on Live With Kelly and Ryan daily, we noticed a major thing.

The mother-of-three is a repeat outfit offender - but in a really good way. Kelly makes a style statement every day, but she often mixes and matches pieces she’s already worn on the show. She pulls off that style hack so well that you probably didn’t even notice it.

We love that Kelly brings back her favorite staple designer pieces in new ways, from stilettos to skirts, and kaftans. And it’s something we can all incorporate into our daily looks - mixing and matching our favorite pieces to create new outfits.

