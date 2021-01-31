Ruth Negga and Selena Gomez nailed spring’s dreamiest trend - and we found the look for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ruth Negga and Selena Gomez have a thing for Rodarte’s latest floral-infused designs - and it’s not hard to see why.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's new makeup line has dropped on Sephora - and we want everything

Both stars have popped up in whimsical looks from the fashion house’s SS21 campaign, with the songstress wearing Rodarte’s Daisy floral silk dress for her music video De Una Vez, and the Oscar-nominated actress popping up in a different floral Rodarte number over the weekend for a Sundance Film Festival press day.

Ruth stuns in a SS21 Rodarte dress

In a photo her stylist Karla Welch shared on Instagram on Saturday, Ruth stunned as she struck a confident pose in a backyard wearing a white Rodarte dress covered in circular patterns of roses, complete with a sheer and ruffled neckline. The fashionista completed the look with a pair of white pumps, a bold red lip, and her curly hair styled in her signature sleek, short cut.

MORE: Selena Gomez's multi-million dollar home is SO beautiful - and wait until you see the pool

Both Ruth and Selena’s high-fashion looks are stunning, but the price tags aren’t for the faint at heart. The Spring Breakers star’s pink dress retails for $2,645, for example, and won’t be available for purchase until later this year (it is available for pre-order on Moda Operandi and is expected to ship out mid-April).

Selena looks ethereal in a SS21 Rodarte Daisy floral dress

So, we tracked down two similar floral looks for much less.

Fashion Union mini dress, 28.90, ASOS

SHOP NOW

MISA Los Angeles, Anya Dress, $432, Revolve

Ruth was dressed to the nines for the virtual press day for her film Passing, which premieres at the virtual Sundance Film Festival Sunday night. The film, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Alexander Skarsgard, “follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities,” via IMDB.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

“Today’s the day! Awaiting tonight’s Sundance premiere of #passing,” Ruth captioned a black-and-white photo of herself in the Hollywood Reporter that showed her gazing into the camera in a plunging black dress.

Rodarte Daisy Silk Print Dress, $2,645, Moda Operandi

One look at Rodarte’s SS21 collection will show you why not only Ruth and Selena love it, but other celebs too (Mindy Kaling, Lily Collins, Kirsten Dunst, and Natalie Portman are just a few of the brand’s fans). The brand is a red carpet staple, but these looks, which debuted last fall, felt more tailored to the pandemic and virtual style moments.

The collection includes a variety of romantic retro-style silk dresses, adorned with ruffles, statement collars (often topped with a flower), and even luxe pajama sets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.