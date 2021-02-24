Michelle Keegan shares striking selfie in positive post The Our Girl star has spread some joy!

Michelle Keegan gave her followers a treat on Tuesday by sharing a stunning selfie as she encouragingly insisted, "better days are coming".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old beauty looked flawless as she posed with an oversized pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses inside her car. The positive message comes in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the country's roadmap out of lockdown.

In recent weeks, the actress has been busy filming the latest series of Sky's Brassic after production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. She plays single mum Erin Croft in the popular comedy-drama.

Earlier this week, Michelle took a trip down memory lane, sharing a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from her holiday in Genoa, Italy.

Reminiscing about her time filming Who Do You Think You Are?, which aired in 2018, she wrote: "My favourite trip of all time. When I filmed Who Do You Think You Are? and I walked in the footsteps of my ancestors. So special. Genoa, Italy."

The actress shared this striking snap

From pictures of the glistening blue sea to drinking coffee, the memories there certainly hold a special place in Michelle's heart.

During the episode, the Our Girl star discovered that her ancestor Giacomo Parodi hailed from Italy. Giacomo moved from Genoa to Gibraltar in the eighteenth century; Michelle paid an "emotional" visit to the church in Genoa where he was baptised.

"I presumed we had come from Spain to Gibraltar so to find out we were from Italy was a shock – but a nice one!" she told What's On TV, adding: "When I was younger, because of my olive skin, people said, 'Where are you from?' and now I know I've got Italian heritage."

