Ola Jordan looks pretty in pink for special photo with daughter Ella

Ola Jordan has just shared the most beautiful photograph of herself with her daughter Ella. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is married to fellow ballroom dancer James Jordan, looked incredible in a plunging pink dress with ruffled detailing.

The gorgeous Mother's Day shoot saw Ola going hand-in-hand with little Ella, who is dressed in a sweet grey dress with bow detailing.

The 38-year-old dancer wowed in her baby pink dress, which highlighted her hourglass figure and boasted sweet ruffles on the shoulders and on the hem.

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella takes her first steps

Ola looked beautiful in the snap, taken by Nicky Johnston, thanking the photographer for the photos she will "cherish forever", especially in light of her father-in-law's sad passing.

She commented: "Ella and Mummy. It’s tough times for us as a family at the moment. But we’ve got each other which is what dad would’ve wanted as he was all about family. It makes me really miss my Mummy who I haven’t seen for nearly 2 years and I’m not sure when I’m going to be able to see her again."

Ola looked beautiful in pink ruffles

Ola revealed Ella's dress was from H… Kidswear, while her shoes are from Sass & Me, but there was one question on all her fans' lips.

"Where is your dress from, it’s beautiful?" one Instagram follower asked. Others commented: "Gorgeous photo. And look at little Ella’s beautiful joyful smile!" and "You look amazing Ola".

Ola is yet to reveal where her pretty frock is from, but if you're loving pastel ruffles for spring, Boohoo stocks a similar long-sleeved version.

Ruffle Plunge Front Skater Dress, £17, Boohoo

The dancer and her family have been having a tough time this week after James' father Allan sadly passed away just a few months after his brain tumour diagnosis.

"We're okay," Ola told HELLO!. "You have to cope. It's hard, and for James, it's really hard. He's gone to his mum's and is helping her sort out some things."

"This year, Ella was like a gift from God for us. I do believe we were sent her to put a smile on our face", she added.

