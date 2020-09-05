We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie recently enjoyed her first staycation as a family of four – baby bump included – and now it appears she has taken her bump for its first swimming lesson.

The podcaster looked positively glowing on Friday in a super chic polka dot swimsuit by Figleaves, which features adjustable straps to ensure it fits your bump perfectly at all stages of pregnancy.

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie shows off growing baby bump in gorgeous summer dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals major shopping fail

Posing alongside her son Robin, Rosie – who hilariously added a gif of a baby riding a cat on her stomach, wrote: "Took the bairns swimming this morning! Loving doing ‘normal’ things again. Costume is maternity and it was kindly gifted to me by @figleavesofficial."

Rosie Ramsey looked incredible in her maternity swimming costume

Needless to say, her fans were quick to compliment her maternity style. One wrote: "Aww amazing!! You look gorgeous." Another said: "Wow, that swimming costume is amazing." A third added: Love the swimsuit. You look sensational!"

Belle Non-Wired Maternity Polka Dot Swimsuit, £38, Figleaves

It was almost August before Rosie revealed her growing baby bump for the very first time as she took part in the 'Challenge Accepted' movement.

The 33-year-old shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram to promote women supporting women – and her bump had popped!

Revealing at the time that she was 16 weeks pregnant, Rosie looked radiant as she posed with her hand on her blossoming belly.

Captioning the beautiful snap, Rosie wrote: "#challengeaccepted Thank you @pandering_to_boys. I’m not entirely sure what this # is all about, but anything that can help empower women then I’m all for it!

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals fears for unborn baby

Rosie Ramsey revealed her bump at 16 weeks pregnant

"I love women and I love being a woman. Thank you to my fellow sisters who hold me up on the regs, you know who you are. And thank you to all of you who are wonderful and supportive on here, it really does mean a lot."

She added: "Also.... #16weekspregnant and my tummy has well and truly POPPED! Did you show earlier with your second? Or is that just me?!?"

In July, Chris and Rosie revealed that they are expecting their second child with a sweet Instagram post. The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.