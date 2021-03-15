Ola Jordan reveals how Ella is a gift following heartbreak over James Jordan's dad's death The former Strictly pro opened up in her weekly column for HELLO!

It's a very sad time in the Jordan household right now. As HELLO! reported previously, James's dad Allan passed away over the weekend, and his wife Ola has stepped in to take the reigns of their joint Dancing on Ice column this week as James cares for his family after the devastating loss of his father just a few months after his brain tumour diagnosis.

"We're okay," she says bravely. "You have to cope. It's hard, and for James, it's really hard. He's gone to his mum's and is helping her sort out some things.

While it's been a very difficult year for the Strictly Come Dancing duo, becoming first-time parents during isolation and dealing with Jame's father's health deterioration, Ola explains that baby Ella has been an incredible joy to them and the wider family. And they are thrilled that their gorgeous one-year-old managed to spend precious time with her grandad over the last few months, before he passed away. Ola says: "This year, Ella was like a gift from God for us. I do believe we were sent her to put a smile on our face.

Allan passed away at the weekend

"Every time James came back from seeing his dad, and as sad as he would be, she would put a smile on his face. I haven't seen my mum and dad in almost two years, and I don't know when I'll be able to see them and Ella keeps me busy. I can't sit and dwell on things, so I do think she's a blessing. I do believe that she was given to us."

Despite it being a very difficult weekend, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro was keen to finish off her and James' column on her husband's behalf, and share her final thoughts on the Dancing on Ice 2021. Revealing that she and Ella had had a little cuddle while watching the show this week, Ola tells us: "She was really watching the professional dancers at the beginning, she loved it."

Chatting about finale, she adds: "Any of them could have won, but I would have liked to have seen Colin get the trophy. It's sad we didn't see Colin's Bolero as well. He didn't get to do it because he was the third out and it's a shame when you work so hard on a dance routine and you don't get to perform! For me, I know Colin and I danced with him on the Strictly tour, he's such a lovely man and I would have loved to have seen him get that trophy.

"He's the older one, the other two are much younger, and it would be nice to have seen that - but it's not wrong that Sonny won! With Sonny, I remembered him every week, he was great."

"Faye Brooks was my prediction to win but I don't think she progressed as much as others by the end. Sonny progressed the most for me, so I wasn't necessarily surprised that Faye didn't take the trophy home. She had to change partners too, and she would have gotten used to that partner. Going with someone else, who would have worked totally differently to the other partner, would have thrown her a little bit."

Ola was also full of praise for ITV, while adding that she doesn't think taking part in the show would be quite her cup of tea. "I think it's amazing that they were able to finish the show too after all of the challenges this series," she says. "Well done to ITV for being able to put the show on during a pandemic.

"It was so great that they were able to finish the show. Hopefully our lives will be smoother next year without the pandemic and they will be able to put on a better show - it was just bad luck for them. Let's hope next year will be better and bigger!"

She adds: "Five years ago, I would have said definitely yes to taking part in it but now, it's just such hard work! Especially with having a baby and getting back into proper fitness. If I was going to do it, I'd want to be on my top fitness. But never say never!"

