Kate Garraway's flirty floral dress wows GMB viewers

Kate Garraway looked beautiful as ever in a floral dress from Forever Unique on Thursday's Good Morning Britain!

The star wowed in the pretty wrap frock, which was made in sheer fabric with beautiful ruffled details.

After a snap of Kate in the dress appeared on ITV stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram page, fans quickly reacted to her look, with one writing: "You looked gorgeous in this dress....love it," and another adding: "Love this dress!"

Kate looked fabulous in Forever Unique florals

If you've fallen for the frock just like GMB viewers, it's still available to shop in some sizes at Forever Unique - though it's selling quickly.

The 'Taupe & Orange Floral Dress' costs £54.50 and features a waist-cinching belt and keyhole neckline for a fun and flirty look.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals her joy as her children return to school

During the show on Thursday, Kate spoke for the first time about her co-star Piers Morgan's exit from the morning news programme.

Opening the show with co-host Ben Shephard, Kate, 53, said: "That's the thing about Piers, isn't it, he's very passionate, he does fly kites and have debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity. He always believes in what he says. And he's left.

Floral dress, £54.50, Forever Unique

"He's decided to quit and as he put it himself, fall on the sword of free speech. But as you rightly say, I've known him a long time, before he started working on this programme. Our friendship will go on, our personal friendship, and he's been very supportive of me personally. But yeah, it's a different show, isn't it? But the show goes on."

The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, £10, Amazon

Kate has also revealed the exciting news that her book, The Power of Hope, is now available to pre-order.

The presenter retweeted a message from the official WH Smith Twitter page about her upcoming memoir, which read: "You can now pre-order a signed edition of @kategarraway's moving memoir, 'The Power of Hope'. Kate shares her story of the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on her family."

