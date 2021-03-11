﻿
kate-garraway

Kate Garraway's flirty floral dress wows GMB viewers

We love this outfit!

Fiona Ward

Kate Garraway looked beautiful as ever in a floral dress from Forever Unique on Thursday's Good Morning Britain!

The star wowed in the pretty wrap frock, which was made in sheer fabric with beautiful ruffled details.

After a snap of Kate in the dress appeared on ITV stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram page, fans quickly reacted to her look, with one writing: "You looked gorgeous in this dress....love it," and another adding: "Love this dress!"

kate-forever-unique

Kate looked fabulous in Forever Unique florals

If you've fallen for the frock just like GMB viewers, it's still available to shop in some sizes at Forever Unique - though it's selling quickly.

The 'Taupe & Orange Floral Dress' costs £54.50 and features a waist-cinching belt and keyhole neckline for a fun and flirty look.

Loading the player...


WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals her joy as her children return to school

During the show on Thursday, Kate spoke for the first time about her co-star Piers Morgan's exit from the morning news programme.

Opening the show with co-host Ben Shephard, Kate, 53, said: "That's the thing about Piers, isn't it, he's very passionate, he does fly kites and have debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity. He always believes in what he says. And he's left.

forever-unique-dress

Floral dress, £54.50, Forever Unique

SHOP NOW

"He's decided to quit and as he put it himself, fall on the sword of free speech. But as you rightly say, I've known him a long time, before he started working on this programme. Our friendship will go on, our personal friendship, and he's been very supportive of me personally. But yeah, it's a different show, isn't it? But the show goes on."

kate garraway memoir

The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, £10, Amazon

PRE-ORDER NOW

Kate has also revealed the exciting news that her book, The Power of Hope, is now available to pre-order.

The presenter retweeted a message from the official WH Smith Twitter page about her upcoming memoir, which read: "You can now pre-order a signed edition of @kategarraway's moving memoir, 'The Power of Hope'. Kate shares her story of the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on her family."

