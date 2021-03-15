Michelle Keegan rocks ultra-long hair transformation - and it's totally gorgeous Those famous brunette waves have had a makeover...

Michelle Keegan's thick brunette hair is almost famous in its own right - and the actress always looks gorgeous, whether she's rocking a laidback topknot or styled curls.

And now, it appears that the star is wearing it even longer than usual, judging by her latest snap. Are those some extensions we spy? Or is it really that long since salons have been closed?

Michelle shared a photo taken behind the scenes while shooting the latest series of Brassic, and her hair, styled in a half-up look with natural waves, looked extra long.

Michelle's hair looked ultra long in the snap

Of course, the new look may well be for her character, Erin. From Michelle's recent at-home photos, it's hard to tell whether her super-sized lengths are temporary hair extensions or not.

WATCH: Mark Wright films inside brand new home with Michelle Keegan

For her January cover of Women's Health magazine, the star also appeared to sport long, wavy extensions, styled by her hairdresser Lisa Laudat.

One thing's for sure - Michelle looked ultra-gorgeous in the shot, wearing a pair of thigh-high boots and a leopard print mini dress. The TV star captioned the pic: "Night shoots with these beauts."



Michelle's hair appeared shorter and darker in February

Though she's busy filming Brassic, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright are also making progress on building their dream home, and recently gave fans an insight into their plans.

The couple recently opened an Instagram account to share their progress, which has included knocking down an older property to build the new house - which they revealed will be inspired by classic Georgian style "with a modern twist".

Michelle and husband Mark are designing their dream home

They shared a series of three snaps of similar buildings on Instagram and captioned it: "Stunning homes we are trying to base ours on. Love this white /Georgian style, we are thinking more of a modern twist though… Do you like?"

We can't wait to see the finished product!