Victoria Beckham rocks nude strappy dress and ultra-long hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has given fans a dose of summer fashion inspiration with her latest video – and we want her outfit.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals simple - but genius - fashion tip with fans

The fashion designer modelled a stunning strappy dress from her own label and white heels. She told fans: "This is one of my favourite dresses from the summer collection. It wasn't in the show so it's part of the commercial collection but it's really flattering on the body, I love the fact it's got a really nice red stitch detail.

"It's super comfortable and great for summer. I need to get it hemmed actually because I'm probably going to wear this with a flat, but it also looks good with a heel – still need to practice walking in these damn things."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style: from the Spice Girls to fashion designer

VB's cami dress is a classic nude colour, making it very versatile, while it also comes in dark navy.

Made from a silk-mix fabric, it has a flattering fit and flare silhouette with spaghetti straps and red contrast stitching.

SHOP: 13 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

MORE: Victoria Beckham rocks black string bikini in Spice Girls throwback - and looks incredible

We couldn't help but notice that Victoria's hair looked extra long, too! In recent photos, the mother-of-four has worn her dark hair in a ponytail, but she left it down in loose waves that fell past her shoulders in the latest video.

The fashion designer wore her dark hair long as she tried on her summer dress

"Samples are great until you realise you’re not quite model height! Will be wearing this all summer long (as soon as I get it hemmed) x VB," she captioned the post.

As usual, her followers showered her with compliments. One remarked: "I love the fact that you know that YOU can sell it better than anyone! You look amazing." A second added: "Wow VB you look gorgeous," and a third gushes: "You are beautiful Victoria!!! I want that dress."

Nude cami dress, £1,190, Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl used to be known for her skyscraper heels, but she has previously revealed she loves wearing flat shoes, especially when she's on her feet for her fashion shows.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria said: "I just can't do heels any more. At least not when I'm working. I travel a lot." She went on to talk about how her uniform has changed, adding: "Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."

RELATED: The fashion and beauty discounts & early Easter sales happening right now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.