Victoria Beckham shared a new photo of herself in a vibrant purple dress on Saturday. The fashion designer is the perfect model for her clothing brand, and her latest frock has left fans stunned.

VB, 46, looked beautiful in the bold lilac gown, which she described as "one of my favourite pieces." Made from 100% Italian silk, it features a lace-trimmed, plunging neckline and cross-over back and comes in purple, black or yellow.

"Missing the office! Last year at production fits for the Spring Summer 2021 collection, trying on one of my favourite pieces," she captioned the mirror selfie, which she originally posted in September 2020.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover in hilarious Spice Girls clip

As usual, Victoria's followers loved her look, with some even noting it was the same bold hue as the dress she wore to her wedding reception. "I just love this, nearly the same colour as your wedding evening outfit," one commented, and a second added: "Fabulous colour!! Wedding memories?"

Others, meanwhile, commented on the relaxed fit, which is perfect for the warmer summer weather.

Lace purple dress, £1,790, Victoria Beckham

"Gorgeous dream dress but this size looks a little too big and long on you," wrote one, and another remarked: "Stunning the lace neck piece is just beautiful. I would feel like a princess in that dress. I love all of your designs, the colours, the flow are all so elegant but they are always so oversized on your models!"

Considering she was barefoot, it's likely that the length would have been perfect had VB slipped on the pair of white heels next to her.

Victoria and David Beckham wore matching purple outfits on their wedding day

Looking for more items to add to your post-lockdown holiday wish list? The former Spice Girls star recently opted for a striking green dress which costs £1,290.

Victoria looked incredible in her floaty, emerald kaftan with sweet tie detailing at the neck and loose sleeves.

To counteract such a bold colour, Victoria ensured her beauty look was simple and radiant, putting the emphasis on her flawless, dewy complexion. She wrote: "Today's glow courtesy of @victoriabeckhambeauty's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden."

Her followers were in love with the colour of her dress. One commented: "That colour suits you so much Victoria. You look fabulous". Another commented: "Love that colour green" while a third enthused: "You look fresh in green".

