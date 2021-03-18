Victoria Beckham certainly knows a thing or two about fashion, and this week she revealed one of her top tips to fans on Instagram.

The mum-of-four shared a Story with her 28.8 million social media followers in which she posed in front of a mirror wearing a beautiful navy maxi dress.

Victoria, 46, could then be seen standing on her tiptoes as she emulated what her outfit would look like if she was wearing heels.

WATCH: David Beckham films inside £31million house with Victoria

"Does anybody else stand on their tiptoes when they're trying to figure out if they're going to wear something with flats or a high heel?" she asked, inviting her fans to vote on their answer.

Victoria looked effortlessly chic in the clip, with her tousled hair falling around her shoulders and with a natural makeup look.

Victoria looked incredibly in her navy maxi dress

It comes just days after Victoria revealed one of her favourite pieces from her clothing collection – a bold lilac gown, featuring a plunging neckline. Made from 100 per cent Italian silk, the design also features lace trim, a cross-over back and comes in purple, black or yellow.

As usual, Victoria's followers loved her look, with some even noting it was the same striking shade as the dress she wore to her wedding reception. "I just love this, nearly the same colour as your wedding evening outfit," one commented, and a second added: "Fabulous colour!! Wedding memories?"

The style icon recently revealed one of her favourite designs

Fashion has always played a big part in Victoria's life, and she works hard to be able to juggle her business with her family.

"I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion. So I love going to work," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

Victoria and David are proud parents to four children

"But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London – at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot – we're a very close family."

