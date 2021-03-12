Victoria Beckham strikes a pose in sheer shirt for new portrait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham never fails to disappoint with her fashion looks, and her latest shoot is certainly one to remember. The Spice Girls star wowed in a sheer shirt in a striking image shared on her Instagram Stories, announcing she had been honoured at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.

The 46-year-old fashion designer struck a sultry pose, resting her chin in her hand as she gazed into the camera in the official shot for her Fashion Gamechanger award.

Victoria's eye-catching baby blue shirt took centre stage in the portrait, with the sheer material adding a luxe feel to the look.

Victoria was named Fashion Gamechanger

Reflecting on her win, the star commented: "I'm not so sure I deserve to be called a Gamechanger, but it means a tremendous about to me. Over my career I’ve always tried to challenge the status quo and never take no for an answer."

Victoria was wearing the 'Long Sleeved Sheer Shirt' from her own eponymous brand, but the glamorous top is sadly sold out.

Meanwhile, VB left fans stunned over the weekend with a gorgeous vibrant purple dress. The mother-of-four looked beautiful in the bold lilac gown, which she described as "one of my favourite pieces."

Made from 100% Italian silk, it features a lace-trimmed, plunging neckline and cross-over back and comes in purple, black or yellow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham models stunning new gown

As usual, Victoria's followers loved her look, with some even noting it was the same shade as the dress she wore to her wedding reception.

"I just love this, nearly the same colour as your wedding evening outfit," one commented, and a second added: "Fabulous colour!! Wedding memories?"

