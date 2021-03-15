We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham treated her fans to a walk down memory lane on Sunday, marking Mother's Day with a fun throwback video.

In the Spice Girls clip, the star does her classic pointing pose as she sings into her microphone, wearing her black bikini and and trousers in the 1996 music video for Mama.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham debuts luxe living room at £19million Miami home with David

Sweetly dedicating the post to her mum, sister and mother-in-law, she captioned it: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers... I love you @jackie.adams_ @louisesadams @sandra_beckham49." How lovely is that?



Victoria shared a clip from the Mama video

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the video, which no doubt brought back lots of memories for many. "One my favourite songs from the Spice Girls, lovely song," one wrote, with another adding: "Very nostalgic. Love this song."

READ MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's epic swimming pools are the dream for summer

Victoria loves to reminisce about her Spice Girls days, and often shares old photos and videos with her followers.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover in hilarious Spice Girls clip

In January, she celebrated Emma Bunton's birthday by posting a photo with her former bandmate - and both looked incredible in their 90s mini dresses. While Victoria rocked a golden look with neutral Mary Jane platforms, Emma looked gorgeous in a metallic dress with knee-high boots. Talk about iconic, eh?

RELATED: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham's wedding broke the mould

VB has since gone on to create her own fashion brand and beauty line, of course, but her Spice Girls persona is never too far away. In October, she launched a 'Posh' line of lipsticks, revealing that it was "deeply personal" to her.

Victoria's lipsticks are inspired by her Posh Spice persona

She said: "I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.

"Each shade is inspired by a specific memory - and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.