Frankie Bridge looks pretty in pink in stunning satin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge had fans gushing over her latest Loose Women look on Tuesday, wearing a stunning satin dress in the most gorgeous shade of baby pink.

DISCOVER: Celeb maiden names you've forgotten: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and more

Posting the look to her Instagram, Frankie’s fans were quick to share their love for the outfit. "You look amazing", wrote one. Another added "Absolutely stunning! Can’t wait to have an excuse to dress up again!"

The Saturdays singer captioned the photo: "Dear past…thank you for all the lessons…dear future…We’re ready for you!! A year later…things can only get better right?!" The caption comes as the star posted the photo exactly a year after England went into its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frankie wowed fans with her latest look

Frankie paired the look with her signature short hairstyle and natural makeup, making sure all eyes were on the dress.

Over on her Instagram stories she shared that the dress, designed by European fashion label Nanushka, was rented from Hurr, a wardrobe rental platform that allows you to access a range of designer pieces.

READ: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

Although the dress is no longer available, Nanushka has a great alternative if you are wanting to recreate this stunning look.

The star finished off the look with a pair of pink lace-up heels, and even linked a great high-street alternative over on her Instagram, which are currently on sale!

Pink Satin Dress, £625, Nanushka

Missguided Lace Up Heels, was £30 now £9.65, ASOS

Frankie recently shared an unseen photo of her stunning wedding dress from 2014 when she married husband Wayne Bridge.

The star admitted that she felt "so self-conscious" while wedding dress shopping because "all sample sizes were too small".

The Higher hit-maker revealed she had bridal designer Angelina hand make her wedding dress – and was delighted with the results. She credited her wedding dress designer for helping her feel confident on her big day.

SEE MORE: Frankie Bridge's genius fake tanning hack is a game-changer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.