Kelly Ripa rings in St. Patrick's Day in the prettiest plaid green dress

Kelly Ripa got into the St. Patrick’s holiday spirit in a dress that made fans swoon.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star hit the stage Wednesday, dancing out to Irish music wearing an Icons Objects of Devotion tartan plaid green dress complete with ruffled detailing. The daytime TV host topped the look with a festive green bowl hat and stiletto pumps.

Kelly helped her new pup Lola make her big post-adoption debut on the show

Ryan Seacrest also joined in on the fun, topping his sweater and jeans with a large green top hat.

The fashionista first wore the brand’s Flamenco dress in October 2019, so it’s no surprise that it’s already sold out. Luckily we found two similar styles, a tie-neck tiered tartan plaid dress at J. Crew on sale for 30 percent off for $95.99, and an ASOS tartan plaid maxi dress for only $50.

ASOS Design plaid dress, $50, ASOS

J. Crew Black tartan dress, $95.99, J.Crew

Kelly also helped her family's new pup make her big debut when she brought little Lena Consuleos on the show for the first time since adopting her over the weekend.

The adorable dog cozied up in Kelly’s lap as she sat in her chair. “In case you’re wondering, this is Lena's resting position at all times. If you’re wondering what Lena does at home, this is it.”

The Maltese/Shih Tau mix was featured as an adoptable pet on a segment on 8 March. "The Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena," Kelly told Ryan.

Kelly got festive in a green plaid dress and green top hat

In addition to her family news, Kelly keeps revealing one of her biggest Live style hacks. If you haven’t noticed, the mother-of-three has been re-wearing looks from the past for months - and she does it so well, you probably didn't notice it.

Such was the case again when the style star strolled out to the set Tuesday wearing an Isabel Marant abstract silk midi dress complete with ruched and ruffled detailing and structured shoulders. Kelly completed the retro-chic look with a pair of statement stiletto pumps.

Kelly wowed in a red and black floral Isabel Marant dress

It was just the latest time this year that Kelly has shown her affinity for that fashion trick and Isabel Marant dresses. Last week, the style star showed off her figure in a body-hugging, red and black floral Isabel Marant dress as she danced to her seat on the daytime show.

Further proof that you can rework an outfit from the past and still make a major style statement in present day.

