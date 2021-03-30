We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby wasted no time getting in the summer spirit on Tuesday as she donned a beautiful floaty dress on This Morning.

The TV presenter, who sported her signature blonde bob and natural makeup, shared her daily outfit credits on Instagram as she posed in a gorgeous floral green frock.

"Morning Tuesday…[sun] is shining today... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Chatting to the lovely @mcguinness.paddy @mrmichaelball and @jeremypiven today... ... #hwstyle dress by @andotherstories," wrote Holly, who is styled by Danielle Whiteman.

"Love this dress!! Can’t wait for the show," commented one of Holly's followers, while another remarked: "I really want this dress." A third gushed: "As always you look amazing Holly. Love your dress."

Thanks to Holly tagging & Other Stories, we've managed to find her exact dress – and it's selling out quickly.

Green midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

With a puff shoulders, a leg-split and a subtle green polka dot print, the flattering midi is bound to be a popular choice as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Plus, fans of the design can also snap up a black colourway that will take you through to next winter.

& Other Stories is undoubtedly one of Holly's favourite brands – so much so that she even ended up buying one dress in several different prints last year!

Holly owns this & Other Stories dress in several different prints

What was so special about the midi? It had the same on-trend puff shoulders as her latest look, but it had shorter sleeves for the warmer weather, plus a thigh-high split – and she owned it in leopard print and a lilac floral pattern.

The Dancing on Ice host looked equally as stunning on Monday in a pastel frock from another one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

Her dress, which is still in stock at Harrods, Farfetch and Net-A-Porter, features a painterly print inspired by museum paintings; the brand wants the wearer to feel like a 'walking work of art' in the dress. We're sold.

