Marks & Spencer's new-in dress is SO similar to Meghan Markle's Late Late Show dress

Back in February, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during Prince Harry's chat with James Corden – and ever since fans have been clamouring to get their hands on her cornflower blue dress. With the 'Meghan effect' in full swing, her summery smock has since sold out, but Marks & Spencer has unveiled a strikingly similar design – and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle is beautiful in blue during surprise appearance on The Late Late Show

Priced at £45, this floaty midi dress has serious boho vibes thanks to its embroidery detailing, tiered skirt and 3/4 length sleeves. A wardrobe staple perfect for the coming seasons, we can see this beautiful blue frock teamed with hooped earrings, sandals and a straw bag when the sunshine's out.

Our advice? You better act quick – despite being new-in this gorgeous dupe is already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Per Una Embroidered Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Looking as radiant as ever, Meghan's appearance on the Late Late show had eagle-eyed fans hoping to shop her full outfit – and they recently discovered where her matching necklace was from.

Wearing the Airelume trapezoid necklace in lapis from her good friend Taryn Toomey's brand, The Class, Meghan's choice of gemstone seemed to have a hidden meaning.

According to the brand: "Lapis Lazuli aids in self-expression and revelation of one's inner truth". Widely regarded as a token of sincerity and wisdom, it is "especially helpful to anyone in need of a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection to their inner voice."

Lapis lazuli is clearly a popular choice among the royals, as the Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted wearing the midnight blue gemstone. Earlier this year, Kate joined Prince William on a Zoom call with student nurses from Ulster University, accessorising her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit with the 'Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace', which costs £160 from Astley Clarke.

