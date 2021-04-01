Madonna blows fans away in stunning purple ensemble The 62-year-old wowed fans

Madonna has blown her fans away as she looked incredible while modelling a stunning purple ensemble for a series of Instagram snaps.

The Queen of Pop looked perfect as she modelled both a beautiful purple coat and a purple hooded jumper.

She completed the look with a stunning set of jewellery, including a necklace that read "Mambo", and in one of the shots she even had a small cigar.

The singer also styled out a straw blue trilby in the first three shots as fiercely stared at the camera while posing in her dimmed down living room.

In some Instagram Story videos that accompanied the shoot, she cuddled up with boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams, as he blew some smoke into her mouth.

Referencing Prince in her caption, the Like a Prayer singer, simply wrote: "Purple Reign," and wrote "#aftertheparty" on her Stories.

Fans were stunned with the incredible looks and poses, as one enthused: "Now that's what I call PERFECTION."

The star stunned with the purple ensemble

Another said: "Creamy smooth pop icon goddess," while a third added: "Madonna, the Greek goddess."

Others could not believe how young the 62-year-old singer was looking, as some said she looked like a 22-year-old.

Madonna is the doting mother to six children, Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and twins Estelle and Stella, eight.

And last month she shared an adorable video of Estelle showcasing her impressive language skills.

Madonna is a doting mother to six children

"Have you met my other daughter Estelle from Paris??" the Music jokingly captioned the video which showed the eight-year-old speaking into the camera while speaking French.

The youngster added a fun filter to her video, which gave her a cartoon-style fake pair of large gold hoops, plump lips and bright pink eyeshadow.

Fans were quick to comment and share their love, with one writing: "Those girls are gonna be so iconic growing up.

They already are killing it!" Another joked Estelle was like a "diva", the same "as mommy," and even French actress Juliette Binoche got in on the fun, asking the young girl where she lived in French: "Où habites-tu."

