Jennifer Garner just took loungewear to a whole other level - and fans love her for it! The star was cooking in a nightgown

Jennifer Garner works hard to keep her body in tip-top condition, but she wasn't about to display the results of her hardcore exercise regime in her latest outfit.

The 13 Going on 30 star posted a cooking video on her Instagram account on Thursday, but her fans couldn't get over what she was wearing.

Jennifer decided to get super comfortable for her social media segment and was wearing an oversized, flannel, nightdress, complete with fluffy slippers to whip up a batch of "biscones".

WATCH: Jennifer Garner bakes in an oversized nightdress in the kitchen of her LA home

Her fans, famous and not, dived in to comment on her long, red and black nightwear with fellow actress Jennifer Love Hewitt demanding: "I need that nightgown ASAP!" and others mirrored her statement insisting they had to know where it was from.

Jennifer didn't leave her fans hanging for long and let them know it’s origin: "LLBean, honey, all the way."

Scotch Plaid flannel nightgown, $82/£60, LLBean

Many of her followers said they were going online immediately to order the snuggly loungewear which even had pockets! It's currently reduced in the sale.

An oversized nightgown for an oversized kitchen

The actress has kept her fans entertained during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with her cooking segments, dance routines and gardening videos.

She’s also been caring for her three children, who she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer recently gave insight into how her parenting was going when she shared a funny photo of one of her kid’s handwritten notes.

It read: "PS I know I am your favorite." Jennifer captioned the note with a witty response: "As my mom always says, my favorite is the one I’m with", with an adorable three emojis that looked like her little brood.

Jennifer shares her home with her three children

While she admits it's been tough to juggle everything during the pandemic, Jennifer has embraced the time she has spent with Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight.

They even managed to escape to the mountains over the holidays and Jennifer admitted the snowy location was her "favorite place to be".

Sounds magical.

