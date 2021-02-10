Madonna shares incredible video of daughter Mercy – and fans are speechless The American Pie hitmaker is a doting mum to six children

Madonna often boasts about her children's talents and achievements – but her latest video of her daughter Mercy really blew fans away.

The proud mum-of-six posted a clip of the 15-year-old playing Evgeni's Waltz on the piano from Madonna's 2011 film W.E. Mercy looked like a natural as she effortlessly recreated the beautiful piece of music, often playing with just one hand.

MORE: Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react

Captioning the clip, Madonna wrote: "Magic............... Thank you Mercy James! #evgeniswaltz #w.e."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring all six of her children

Needless to say, Madonna's fans were moved by Mercy's rendition, with one commenting: "That was mind-blowingly beautiful." A second wrote: "Wow! That was so good. Bravo Mercy."

A third added: "I love when you give us Mercy updates… she is such a cool, talented, happy girl. What an angel."

Mercy is indeed very talented. It was only in December that Madonna revealed that her daughter also possesses incredible photography skills.

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

READ: Madonna films inside jaw-dropping bedroom at £6million Lisbon home

Mercy revealed she can play the piano beautifully

Madonna shared a series of portraits on Instagram that Mercy had taken of her younger sisters Stella and Estere, including black-and-white headshots and some beautiful close-up pictures of the twins wearing co-ordinating bandanas.

Fans were quick to praise Mercy's photos, with one writing: "Congratulations Mercy! You are becoming an excellent photographer! In a little while you will be taking pictures of M."

Another wrote: "Mercy is so talented and the girls look so beautiful!" A third added: "These are absolutely gorgeous pictures."

MORE: Madonna's son David dances inside star's incredible kitchen

Madonna's daughter Mercy took some gorgeous portraits of her sisters

The Queen of Pop is also mum to daughter Lourdes and sons Rocco and David. That same month, Madonna revealed that she had got her first-ever tattoo, choosing to pay tribute to her children in the process. The deeply personal design was inked onto her left wrist and consisted of the initials of her six kids.

Madonna spent a lot of lockdown in London with her four youngest children, before returning to their home in Lisbon, Portugal, in July.

The star moved her family there so that David could fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer. She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.