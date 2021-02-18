Madonna shares adorable video of French-speaking daughter - and fans react Madonna is mom to six children

Madonna has shared an adorable video of her daughter Estelle speaking in French.

"Have you met my other daughter Estelle from Paris??" she jokingly captioned the video which showed the eight-year-old speaking into the camera and showing off her language skills.

Estelle used a fun filter in the video, rocking a fake pair of large gold hoops, plump lips and bright pink eyeshadow as she introduced herself as Estelle from Paris.

WATCH: Madonna's daughter Estelle shows off her French language skills

Fans were quick to comment and share their love, with one writing: "Those girls are gonna be so iconic growing up. They already are killing it!"

Another joked Estelle was like a "diva", the same "as mommy," and even French actress Juliette Binoche got in on the fun, asking Estelle where she lived in French: "Où habites-tu."

Estelle used a fun filter to show off her French skills

Madonna is mom to six children; Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and twins Estelle and Stella, eight.

The singer recently opened up about her relationship with her children, and revealed she fears for them when they are at school due to ongoing gun safety concerns.

The eight-year-old was praised by fans

"I send my children to school with the same fears every mother in the era has," she told People in 2019.

"As a mother, you feel protective and responsible for all of the children in the world. It's really scary to me that the once-safe spaces where we gather, worship and learn are targets.

"Nobody's safe. So of course, as a mother, I actually feel the worry."

Estelle and her sister Stella were adopted by Madonna in 2017, after they lived for two years at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, Malawi.

Madonna (second left) with David (left), Lourdes, Mercy and Rocco in Malawi

David and Mercy were both also born in Malawi; in 2009 Madonna opened the first intensive care hospital in the country and named it after Mercy.

"I wanted to celebrate the beautiful spirit of Malawi," Madonna told The Guardian.

